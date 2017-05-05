Fully loaded: Fords arrive at dealers...

Fully loaded: Fords arrive at dealers with stashes of marijuana

18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Fully loaded: Fords arrive at dealers with stashes of marijuana A shipment of new Ford Fusions arriving from Mexico contained a startling surprise. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qMSdar NOGALES, Arizona - A truck driver in a St. Paul, Minnesota, rail yard made a startling discovery while inspecting two new Ford Fusions shipped from Mexico: bundles of marijuana stashed in the cars' trunks .

