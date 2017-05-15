Four new Minnesota measles cases include two in Le Sueur County

Netsanet Bekele, cq, a clinical lab scientist for the Minnesota Health Department test for measles as he places the tubes into a robot, Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the MHD laboratories in St. Paul, MN. Minnesota's measles outbreak has expanded into Le Sueur County with two new cases in unvaccinated children, a development that was expected by health officials as they have tracked the virus' transmission around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.