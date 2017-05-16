Fish & chips spot

The newest location of Mac's Fish and Chips , the bare-bones, limited-menu, counter-service restaurant that focuses on one thing and doing it well, is up and running on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul. The spot might be less well-worn than the first one in an old gas station on Larpenteur Avenue, but the bare-bones decor and approach to dining feels quite familiar.

