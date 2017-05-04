Dorothy Day hits $40M fundraising milestone

Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis says it has reached its $40 million private fundraising goal for the next phase of the $100 million Dorothy Day Place project in downtown St. Paul, but the last public funding piece remains in doubt. Dorothy Day Place's initial $40 million phase, which opened in January at 411 Main St., provides housing for 473 people who have struggled with homelessness.

