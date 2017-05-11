Citizen Science Association Conferenc...

Citizen Science Association Conference Gathers Notable Scientists to...

Scientists, community members, and educators from around the world will gather at the Citizen Science Associatio n "CitSci2017" Conference to share innovations and best practices for significant research collaborations between scientists and everyday citizens. CitSci2017 will be held in St. Paul, MN, May 17 - 20. Even as the discipline of citizen science is gaining high-profile attention, practitioners are rapidly advancing research collaborations in new directions and new disciplines.

