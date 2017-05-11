Citizen Science Association Conference Gathers Notable Scientists to...
Scientists, community members, and educators from around the world will gather at the Citizen Science Associatio n "CitSci2017" Conference to share innovations and best practices for significant research collaborations between scientists and everyday citizens. CitSci2017 will be held in St. Paul, MN, May 17 - 20. Even as the discipline of citizen science is gaining high-profile attention, practitioners are rapidly advancing research collaborations in new directions and new disciplines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bad Astronomy Blog.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC