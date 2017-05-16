Childrena s Museum party

The Minnesota Children's Museum's $30 million expansion and renovation includes 10 new exhibits, including a glassed-in area called the Scramble, with climbing towers, a spiral slide and a netted catwalk suspended more than 40 feet high. The Minnesota Children's Museum's $30 million St. Paul expansion and renovation is nearly complete, and its grand opening is set for June 7. The museum will throw a block party on June 17, with free museum admission and activities and entertainment outdoors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.