Charges: Man Lured Agent Posing As Teen To Start Incestuous Family

MINNEAPOLIS - A St. Paul man is accused of collecting child porn and attempting to lure who he thought was a teenage girl into starting an incestuous "nudist family." The Ramsey County Attorney's office says 30-year-old Peter Joseph McGibbon is charged with nine counts of child porn possession and three counts of soliciting a child through electronic means.

