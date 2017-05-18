Car hits tree in St. Paul; driver dead, passenger badly hurt
A motorist was killed and a passenger badly hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday near a park in St. Paul, authorities said. The car hit a tree shortly before 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Cherokee Heights Boulevard, according to police.
