Breeder inspection records and complaints not public
Critics say keeping the inspection records of Minnesota pet breeders secret leaves pets at risk and pet owners in the dark. While the list of breeders licensed by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health is available, inspection reports and complaints are not public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|May 22
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC