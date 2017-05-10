Blue Line shutdown this weekend; I-94 closure in Maple Grove
The sun will be shining on travelers heading to Mother's Day brunches and this weekend's fishing opener, but the question is can motorists keep a sunny disposition while navigating a growing list of road construction projects? Drivers on I-94 in Maple Grove will be put to the test as the eastbound lanes only will be shut down at Hwy. 610. The closure and detour will be in place all weekend, but long lines are most likely on Sunday as those who leave town had back in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC