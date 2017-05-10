Blue Line shutdown this weekend; I-94 closure in Maple Grove

The sun will be shining on travelers heading to Mother's Day brunches and this weekend's fishing opener, but the question is can motorists keep a sunny disposition while navigating a growing list of road construction projects? Drivers on I-94 in Maple Grove will be put to the test as the eastbound lanes only will be shut down at Hwy. 610. The closure and detour will be in place all weekend, but long lines are most likely on Sunday as those who leave town had back in.

