Bill seeks to raise Minnesota's smoking age from 18 to 21
ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Republican lawmaker wants to bump up Minnesota's smoking age to 21 in an effort to lower the number teenage smokers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC