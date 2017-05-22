Ben Carson can start fixing HUD today. Will he?

Yet another deadline in a congressional investigation into wrongdoing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has passed without movement. HUD's failure to provide all documents requested by Congress is disappointing because it stalls an ongoing investigation of improper salary payments to HUD officials who obstructed an inquiry into improprieties in HUD's handling of housing fraud lawsuits against the city of St. Paul, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.