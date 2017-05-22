Ben Carson can start fixing HUD today. Will he?
Yet another deadline in a congressional investigation into wrongdoing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has passed without movement. HUD's failure to provide all documents requested by Congress is disappointing because it stalls an ongoing investigation of improper salary payments to HUD officials who obstructed an inquiry into improprieties in HUD's handling of housing fraud lawsuits against the city of St. Paul, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OMG, Dayton Hospitalized, Is he on Medicare? (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Do Not Assume
|5
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Child Of God
|65
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Hengwa2
|167
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr 26
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|rashonda
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC