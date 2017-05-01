BCA will investigate allegations against St. Paul City Council member

Dai Thao, center, receives a handshake from St. Paul city clerk Shari Moore, left, after she swore him in as the city's first Hmong-American council member on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013 in the council chambers at City Hall in St. Paul. In the background are St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and Councilman Thao's uncle, Xouada Thao Yang, right.

