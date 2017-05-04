At Home Apartments eyes new HQ, with apartments, on Grand Avenue in St. Paul
Details: St. Paul-based developer At Home Apartments has landed a necessary rezoning for its latest project, a new mixed-use building along St. Paul's bustling Grand Avenue that will serve as its new headquarters. The project, called Grand & Syndicate in planning documents, is slated to go up on three parcels containing single-family homes at 33-45 Syndicate St. S. At Home told city officials that it has obtained purchase agreements for the houses on the intersection's northwest corner.
