Appeals Court nixes exoneree compensation for widow

The widow of a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1987 death of his mother but was later cleared when toxicological evidence indicated she likely committed suicide cannot seek compensation for the years her late husband spent behind bars, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled. In a published opinion on Monday, the three-judge panel affirmed an earlier decision from Ramsey County District Court Judge Leonardo Castro.

