Alleged traffickers charged with forcing Thai women to US for sex

Another 21 alleged members of an international sex trafficking ring have been charged in the United States with forcing hundreds of Thai women to travel to the US to work as "modern sex slaves." The indictment, unsealed Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, details a scheme dating back to 2009, which denied the women their freedom until payment of bondage debts that were often as high as $60,000.

