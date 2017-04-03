Work begins on Wild's new digs in old Macy's
The wall on the west side of the former Macy's store at 400 Wabasha St. in downtown St. Paul has been completely removed as part of the building's $70 million makeover. The city recently issued a $16.52 million permit for Minnesota Wild tenant improvements in the building.
