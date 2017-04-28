Woman raped in St. Paul parking garage suffered brain bleed and stroke

A woman who was raped and beaten in a downtown St. Paul parking ramp sustained a brain bleed and had a stroke, according to new information made public Friday in a search warrant. The 46-year-old woman, who is homeless, was sleeping on the sixth floor elevator lobby of the Capital City Plaza Parking Ramp, 50 E. Fourth St., when she awoke to a male punching her.

