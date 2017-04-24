Woman, Police Seek Answers Following St. Paul Hit-and-Run
Patti Low was injured when she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run on St. Paul's Grand Avenue on March 30. Patti Low was looking forward to a night filled with food and friends when she arrived at the Green Mill on St. Paul's Grand Avenue on the evening of March 30. Instead, that evening yielded pain, therapy and a lingering question to which both she and St. Paul police are still searching for an answer. At around 10:13 p.m. that night, officers responded to the area of Grand and Hamline avenues upon a report of a hit-and-run.
