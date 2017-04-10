Wild, developers and St. Paul mark pr...

Wild, developers and St. Paul mark progress at future hockey training facility downtown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman celebrates the redevelopment of Treasure Island Center, which will have a rooftop Wild training rink, in downtown St. Paul. Tour groups explored the concrete labyrinth of the former Macy's building in St. Paul on Tuesday, envisioning the not-too-distant transformation of the block-long structure that has sat vacant for years in the center of downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mon Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest Mon Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Mar 31 Tee 165
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC