Victim in Thursday's Columbia Heights...

Victim in Thursday's Columbia Heights Homicide ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSTP

Nelson had been a student adviser at the High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul for about two years. Executive Director Tony Simmons said he mentored and assisted students and was a consistent contact with parents, guardians and teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Sat Go Blue Forever 63
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Apr 17 rashonda 4
News The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro... Apr 15 ardith 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Apr 14 mmadani 166
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest Apr 10 Blink 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC