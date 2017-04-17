Two shootings, one fatal, near Dale Street Green Line station

Members of the St. Paul Police Department investigate the scene of a homicide near St. Albans Street and Fuller Avenue in St. Paul on Monday, April 17, 2017. Officers responding to a report of gunshots found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound at about 2:30 p.m., and he was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.