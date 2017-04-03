Trial for Officer Yanez in fatal shoo...

Trial for Officer Yanez in fatal shooting of Philando Castile will remain in Ramsey County

Officer Geronimo Yanez's defense attorney Earl Gray made his way out of the courthouse after a hearing about whether or not charges against Officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile should be dismissed, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in St. Paul, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES i 1 2 [email protected] The trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez in last year's fatal shooting of Philando Castile will remain in Ramsey County, where the death occurred, a judge ruled Thursday.

