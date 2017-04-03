Trial for Officer Yanez in fatal shooting of Philando Castile will remain in Ramsey County
Officer Geronimo Yanez's defense attorney Earl Gray made his way out of the courthouse after a hearing about whether or not charges against Officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile should be dismissed, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in St. Paul, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES i 1 2 [email protected] The trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez in last year's fatal shooting of Philando Castile will remain in Ramsey County, where the death occurred, a judge ruled Thursday.
