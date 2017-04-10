Trash Negotiations Continue in St. Paul
The City of Saint Paul has been in negotiations with the city's licensed trash haulers for the past seven months. But those talks have stalled as the two sides squabble over matters ranging from pricing to a single contract representing all haulers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Mon
|Blink
|1
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC