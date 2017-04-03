Three dead in St. Paul Payne-Phalen neighborhood shooting
Three people were fatally shot and a fourth victim was critically injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment building in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police said. Gallery: St. Paul police investigated the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of English Street, Friday, April 7, 2017 in St. Paul, MN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC