The String Cheese Incident Kicks Off Spring Tour 2017 In St. Paul
Colorado jam act The String Cheese Incident began Spring Tour on Wednesday night at the newly refurbished Palace in St. Paul, Minnesota. The band will soon release a new studio album entitled Believe and they played the title track within the second set and encored with "Sweet Spot" off the LP.
