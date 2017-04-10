St. Paul puts downtown Public Safety ...

St. Paul puts downtown Public Safety Annex up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Pop Up Meeting truck held a party at St. Paul's Pedro Park in Sept. 2016. The city has planned to demolish the painted public safety annex building in the background and replace it with additional park space, but city officials are now considering redeveloping the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) 10 hr Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest 10 hr Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Mar 31 Tee 165
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC