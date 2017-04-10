St. Paul puts downtown Public Safety Annex up for sale
Pop Up Meeting truck held a party at St. Paul's Pedro Park in Sept. 2016. The city has planned to demolish the painted public safety annex building in the background and replace it with additional park space, but city officials are now considering redeveloping the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|10 hr
|Blink
|1
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC