St. Paul nightclub to close after 25 years on University Avenue
After a quarter-century in business that saw numerous appearances from both Prince and police, St. Paul's Arnellia's Bar and Restaurant will close at the end of the month. A Facebook post from Sunday announcing the closure cited "major health issues" afflicting Arnellia Allen, owner of the University Avenue nightclub.
