St. Paul man sentenced to 30 years for raping woman he followed across bridge
A St. Paul man was sentenced to three decades in prison for raping a woman he followed across the Wabasha Street Bridge last summer. It was around 3:30 a.m. this past June 4 when the woman suddenly became aware of Jermaine Harry Rudolph's footsteps behind her as she made her way to her boyfriend's place on St. Paul's West Side, according to testimony she gave at his trial last month.
