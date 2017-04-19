St. Paul man IDa d as victim in fatal shooting blocks from Capitol

A police officer guards the perimeter of the scene of a homicide in the 200 block of Aurora Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Tyrese Santell Borney, 36, from St. Paul, died at the scene of the shooting in the area of Aurora Avenue and Marion Street on Saturday about 2:45 p.m. Officers made an arrest on Saturday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.