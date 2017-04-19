St. Paul man IDa d as victim in fatal shooting blocks from Capitol
A police officer guards the perimeter of the scene of a homicide in the 200 block of Aurora Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Tyrese Santell Borney, 36, from St. Paul, died at the scene of the shooting in the area of Aurora Avenue and Marion Street on Saturday about 2:45 p.m. Officers made an arrest on Saturday night .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|climbergirl3
|62
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC