Souch on garbage
Erich Mische, a private citizen, provided the residents of St. Paul with the clearest-cut civics lesson we have seen in a long time. Mische and some buddies cleaned up a trash heap at 10th and Wacouta and then delivered the goods to the front door of City Hall .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|4 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC