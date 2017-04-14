Refilling White Bear Lake

Refilling White Bear Lake

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Refilling once-depleted White Bear Lake by pumping water from nearby Vadnais Lake could cost up to $48 million. And maybe turn the water green - unless you spent a lot more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro... 10 min ardith 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Fri mmadani 166
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Thu FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest Apr 10 Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,739 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC