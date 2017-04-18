Ramsey County moving ahead to develop St. Paul riverfront property
Rendering of possible development at the site of the former Ramsey County jail and West Publishing buildings in downtown St. Paul. Ramsey County commissioners on Tuesday thought enough of a potential developer's vision for five acres of prime riverfront property - including a four-star hotel, housing, retail and offices - that they authorized county staff to move ahead on a development agreement.
