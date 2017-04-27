Protesters gather to support man convicted of defrauding Hmong elders
Nhiaze Lee addresses fellow Hmong protesters who gathered Thursday in front of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and Courthouse in St. Paul to voice their support for Seng Xiong. Xiong has been convicted of fraud for taking money from Hmong elders with promises of establishing a Hmong homeland in Asia.
