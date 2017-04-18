Prosecution asks appeals court not to move officer's trial
Prosecutors in the case of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist have urged the state Court of Appeals to reject a defense motion to move the trial out of St. Paul. Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez on Monday asked the appeals court to reverse the trial judge's ruling against a change of venue.
