Prince Estate Halts Engineer's EP Apr 20, 2017

Paisley Park and Prince's estate have gained a temporary restraining order preventing the release of Deliverance , a six-song EP of unheard music by the late artist that was developed for release by engineer George Ian Boxill . The set was due to be issued Friday, April 21, the first anniversary of Prince's death, by RMA .

