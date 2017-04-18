Portland is weird? St. Paul is boring...

Portland is weird? St. Paul is boring? Well, yes and no

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

I recently stumbled across a Minnesota friend's photo online that made me smile. He's standing next to a wall in Portland, Ore., that has a mural painted on it proclaiming, "Keep Portland Weird" while he's wearing a "Keep Saint Paul Boring" T-shirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16) Mon rashonda 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13) Sun climbergirl3 62
News The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro... Apr 15 ardith 1
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Apr 14 mmadani 166
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest Apr 10 Blink 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC