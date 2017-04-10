Police investigate homicide near State Capitol in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting just a few blocks west of the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|rashonda
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|climbergirl3
|62
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Sat
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC