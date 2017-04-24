Police hunt for suspect in Easter Sun...

Police hunt for suspect in Easter Sunday sex assault in downtown St. Paul ramp

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

St. Paul police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say ambushed a homeless woman sleeping in a downtown ramp on Easter morning, punched her in the face and sexually assaulted her. The attack occurred about 5 a.m. in the sixth-floor stairwell of the Capital City Plaza ramp at 50 E. 4th St., police said.

