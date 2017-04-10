Planned St. Paul walkway promises 'jaw-dropping' view, river-adjacent beer

Try getting this view in St. Paul now, and you might go hurdling over the bluffs to your death. Don't do that! An ambitious plan already in motion would see Minnesota's capital city constructing a 1.5 mile long balcony/promenade structure next to the Mississippi River, part of what St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman calls an effort to make the river "downtown Saint Paul's front yard."

