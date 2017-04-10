Planned St. Paul walkway promises 'jaw-dropping' view, river-adjacent beer
Try getting this view in St. Paul now, and you might go hurdling over the bluffs to your death. Don't do that! An ambitious plan already in motion would see Minnesota's capital city constructing a 1.5 mile long balcony/promenade structure next to the Mississippi River, part of what St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman calls an effort to make the river "downtown Saint Paul's front yard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC