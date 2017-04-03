Photos: Dancing Tango at the Dahl Dan...

Photos: Dancing Tango at the Dahl Dance Center

Argentine Tango maestros Juana Sepulveda and Mariano "Chicho" Frumboli, originally from Buenos Aires and presently based in Mallorca, Spain, give a special performance at the Milonga -- a social gathering of tango dancers open to the public -- at the Dahl Dance Center Saturday evening. The pair were in Rochester for three days teaching dance workshops and this was the first time they taught in the midwest, according to Dahl Dance Center co-owner April Dahl.

