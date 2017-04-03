Photos: Dancing Tango at the Dahl Dance Center
Argentine Tango maestros Juana Sepulveda and Mariano "Chicho" Frumboli, originally from Buenos Aires and presently based in Mallorca, Spain, give a special performance at the Milonga -- a social gathering of tango dancers open to the public -- at the Dahl Dance Center Saturday evening. The pair were in Rochester for three days teaching dance workshops and this was the first time they taught in the midwest, according to Dahl Dance Center co-owner April Dahl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|8 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC