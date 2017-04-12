Pajarito chef
Since two veteran Twin Cities chefs opened Pajarito , the spot has drawn crowds for its menu of contemporary Mexican fare that includes tacos, grill items and more. We chatted with Tyge Nelson, 41, who shares the title as Pajarito chef and owner with Stephan Hesse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Mon
|Blink
|1
|Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ...
|Apr 5
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Mar 31
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC