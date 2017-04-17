One of the Twin Cities' only vegan restaurants is now open in St. Paul
One of the Twin Cities' only entirely vegan restaurants has opened to much fanfare in St. Paul . J. Selby's , which debuted on Monday at 169 N. Victoria St., touts a "plant-based" menu that features appetizers, sandwiches , grain bowls and plenty of vegan "meat" from Minneapolis' Herbivorous Butcher .
