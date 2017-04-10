North Moorhead duplex fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says the victim's body was found in the north side duplex after 2 a.m. Friday after the blaze was extinguished. An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County medical examiner in St. Paul.
