North Moorhead duplex fire leaves 1 d...

North Moorhead duplex fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says the victim's body was found in the north side duplex after 2 a.m. Friday after the blaze was extinguished. An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County medical examiner in St. Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) 10 hr mmadani 166
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Thu FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest Apr 10 Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC