Nitrogen, phosphorus from fertilizers and pet waste polluting urban water
New research from the University of Minnesota points to lawn fertilizers and pet waste as the dominant sources of nitrogen and phosphorus pollutants in seven sub-watersheds of the Mississippi River in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The study - published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences - is the first to compare the urban watershed budgets of nitrogen and phosphorus.
