News, Sports, Jobs
The public is invited to attend an open house on the resurfacing project on Highway 169 from Blue Earth to Winnebago from 5-7 p.m. May 3 at the Municipal Center, 140th Main Street South, in Winnebago. The construction is scheduled for 2018 and includes an overlay from north of Blue Earth to Faribault County Road 12 in Winnebago, along with pedestrian and sidewalk improvements throughout Winnebago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|climbergirl3
|62
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC