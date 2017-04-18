New St. Paul venue Baddies Comedy Co. showcases urban, black talent
From established clubs like Acme Comedy Co., House of Comedy, and Joke Joint, to open mics and independent shows in restaurants, bars, and even gaming stores, fans have the opportunity to see the best local and national comedy almost any night of the week. However, despite the embarrassment of comedy riches stretching across the cities, comedians and friends Brandon Riddley, Pierre Douglas, and Bruce Williams saw that something was missing and set out to fix it.
