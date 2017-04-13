New ramen shop

New ramen shop

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Ichiddo Ramen, which also has a location on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, has just opened a St. Paul restaurant on University Avenue. The Japenese noodle shop is at 712 W. University Ave., St. Paul, and is serving a long list of ramen styles, including a vegetarian bowl, stir-fry ramen and tsukemen, or dipping ramen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) 6 hr FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Triple homicide: The latest Apr 10 Blink 1
News Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot ... Apr 5 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08) Mar 31 RibEye 34
Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08) Mar 31 Tee 165
News Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08) Mar 29 9 years later 136
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC