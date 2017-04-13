New ramen shop

Ichiddo Ramen, which also has a location on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, has just opened a St. Paul restaurant on University Avenue. The Japenese noodle shop is at 712 W. University Ave., St. Paul, and is serving a long list of ramen styles, including a vegetarian bowl, stir-fry ramen and tsukemen, or dipping ramen.

