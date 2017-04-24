Man charged with felony arson for allegedly setting blaze at Church of Scientology
A man accused of setting fire to a library at The Church of Scientology in downtown St. Paul last week has been charged with felony arson. Anthony Odell Johnson, 36, was charged Monday with first degree arson in Ramsey County District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|63
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Apr 17
|rashonda
|4
|The Tax March Is Different From Other Trump Pro...
|Apr 15
|ardith
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Apr 14
|mmadani
|166
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Triple homicide: The latest
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC