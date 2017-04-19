Lowry Building restaurant gets playful name, opening date
St. Paul's landmark Lowry Hotel building, photographed at Fourth and Wabasha streets in St. Paul. The restaurant space on the main floor of the historic Lowry Building in downtown St. Paul will finally be operational in late May. Gray Duck Tavern will be owned and operated by Madison Restaurant Group.
